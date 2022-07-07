Statesville Housing Authority breaks ground for Arts and Cultural Center

With shovels scooping dirt, the Statesville Housing Authority celebrated the groundbreaking of its Arts and Cultural Center along McElwee Street in Statesville.

Despite the heat, there was plenty of excitement as the SHA gathered with city officials and other organizations to celebrate the conversion of an old mill into an outlet for creativity and culture.

“What I believe is the greatest element or piece that adds value to our community with this building and this center, is that it represents an investment in the people,” Bruce Johnson, the chairman of the Statesville Housing Authority and Iredell Statesville Community Enrichment Corp. Inc., said. “We pour this energy back into the people and position others to tap into that creative element and they too can grow, that they too can contribute to the economic mobility of their family and our community. That they too can tap into this vein of existence for themselves and others.”

SHA executive director Darbah Skaff got the ceremony started by thanking everyone for coming, especially those who had made the project possible through their time and effort.

While the center is open to everyone in the community, one of the goals of the center is to help young people in Statesville’s southside find positive and creative outlets, with the campus serving as a community hub as well.

“If you think about what goes on in our communities, there is often a lack of purpose, and maybe that’s what gives us a lot of these troubles,” Donald Hicks, the SHA’s CFO, said.

Hicks explained to the crowd gathered how the building will be converted into a three-floor, 15,000-square-foot center for various arts and culture and will include a 200-seat amphitheater, seven art studios for rent, recording studios, and lesson rooms.

By partnering with other community organizations, the center will also teach work and life skills to participants in various art fields, including music, radio, film, drama, fine art, graphic art, and welding and metal arts, among others.

The campus will have a technology center as well as a sculpture garden, skate park, and outdoor areas to use.

Christian Griffith, who is helping design the skatepark, knows the value of those outlets as he said he was once arrested when he was 14 for skating in town.

“It’s something Statesville really needs to keep off the streets and give us something to do because there isn’t a lot for the youth,” Griffith said. “Kids really deserve to enjoy being a child, and having fun.”

The hope that the center provides that positive outlet is why city leaders, including Council members Amy Lawson, Doris Allison, Mayor Costi Kutteh, City Manager Ron Smith, and Police Chief David Onley, as well as Sam Shumate from U.S. Rep. Ted Budd’s office, were on hand for the ceremony on Thursday.

Reading a statement from Budd, Shumate addressed the crowd, sharing the congressman’s appreciation.

“Since 1968, the Statesville Housing Authority has worked diligently to provide a higher quality of life for its citizens. With the construction of the Arts Campus, the Authority, supported by the City of Statesville and local arts groups, will further that goal by providing a unique outlet in which all Statesville residents have the opportunity to express themselves creatively and learn technical and life skills. This endeavor not only showcases your commitment to serving the people, especially the youth, of Statesville but also to its cultural and economic development. Thank you for your dedication to your city and to improving the lives of those in your community,” Budd’s statement said. “Congratulations on breaking ground on the new Arts Campus. May the re-purposed warehouse and mill pay homage to our region’s heritage and be a place where arts can flourish in Statesville.”