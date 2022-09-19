Statesville home heavily damaged after being struck by vehicle

A Statesville man was arrested for leaving the scene of an accident that caused a gas line to explode, heavily damaging a house.

William Pennell, 31, was charged with hit-and-run, leaving the scene of an accident, reckless driving with wanton disregard, failure to report an accident and driving while license is revoked. A magistrate set bond at $7,500.

The Statesville Police Department, in a news release, said that around 1:40 a.m. Sunday, officers were dispatched to a residential alarm at 614 E. Front St. While they were on the way, they received further information that the Statesville Fire Department was on the scene working to extinguish a fire at that residence.

Witnesses told officers that a vehicle ran off the road and struck the house, causing a gas line into the home to explode and set the house on fire, police said. The vehicle then fled the scene, authorities said.

Officers found a trail of fluids on the road and followed that trail to the 500 block of South Meeting Street.

A vehicle with heavy damage and matching the description provided by witnesses, was found in the wood line, and officers located Pennell, who admitted to being the driver of the vehicle that struck the house, police said.

The fire department extinguished the blaze but the residence did sustain major damage and is believed to be a total loss. All members of the family that lived at the house were accounted for and were uninjured, police said.