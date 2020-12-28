 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Statesville holiday garbage collection schedule announced
0 comments
top story

Statesville holiday garbage collection schedule announced

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Statesville City offices and recreation facilities will be closed Friday for New Year’s Day. The revised schedule for residential garbage collection is as follows:

            Tuesday and Wednesday routes will operate on their regular schedules. Thursday and Friday routes will be collected on Thursday.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

            The revised schedule for commercial businesses with roll-out containers is:

            Tuesday and Wednesday routes will operate on a regular schedule.  Thursday and Friday routes will be collected on Thursday.  Saturday’s route will run on a regular schedule.

            The Statesville ABC stores will be closed New Year’s Day.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert