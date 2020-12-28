Statesville holiday garbage collection schedule announced

Statesville City offices and recreation facilities will be closed Friday for New Year’s Day. The revised schedule for residential garbage collection is as follows:

Tuesday and Wednesday routes will operate on their regular schedules. Thursday and Friday routes will be collected on Thursday.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The revised schedule for commercial businesses with roll-out containers is:

Tuesday and Wednesday routes will operate on a regular schedule. Thursday and Friday routes will be collected on Thursday. Saturday’s route will run on a regular schedule.

The Statesville ABC stores will be closed New Year’s Day.