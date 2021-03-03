Iredell-Statesville School students K. Long and J. Bradshaw, presented their social justice projects to the school board Monday. These projects were the culminating activity in their first semester AVID class. The projects were completed with support provided by Dream Builders, Inc. Pictured with the two students are Statesville High School Principal Chad Parker and I-SS Superintendent Jeff James.
Statesville High students present social justice projects
- From staff reports
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
William Peters of Statesville watched the numbers on his $5 scratch-off match up to a $250,000 top prize.
As Steve Barker looked over the Vance Hotel on Thursday, it’s clear to him there is plenty of work to be done. But just like the ceramic mosai…
I think we can all agree that students need to return to school. After what has been an unimaginable year, it’s time to give our children the …
Statesville is another step closer to returning to normalcy with Gov. Roy Cooper’s easing of restrictions on businesses in North Carolina. Coo…
The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman who was last seen at a local hospital early today.
The Mooresville Police Department made a second arrest with the aid of an automated license plate reader.
- Updated
Everyone loves a bit of Cornbread! This 12-week-old boy enjoys being spoiled and playing with kids! He’s dog friendly and great on a leash. He…
The Christian Mission is launching a new program, Drive to Thrive, which matches donated cars to individuals enrolled in a holistic poverty al…
Fifty years ago: