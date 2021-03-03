 Skip to main content
Statesville High students present social justice projects
Iredell-Statesville School students K. Long and J. Bradshaw, presented their social justice projects to the school board Monday. These projects were the culminating activity in their first semester AVID class. The projects were completed with support provided by Dream Builders, Inc. Pictured with the two students are Statesville High School Principal Chad Parker and I-SS Superintendent Jeff James.

