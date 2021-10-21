Statesville High School adapts to challenges of pandemic to get more students to apply for FAFSA

Paying for college is no easy task as the cost grows each year, but Statesville High School did its best to help students tackle that challenge as the number of Free Application for Federal Student Aid applications from the school increased by 11.3% in 2021. That meant 65.9% of the school’s 2021 senior class was aware of the federal dollars they could use to further their education.
That was made possible by members of the Statesville High staff that had to go above and beyond their normal measures to connect with students and their families in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The pandemic did a lot of things, so we knew we had to do some things differently to reach them,” Leslie Rucker, a 12th-grade guidance counselor at Statesville High, said.
In doing so, the school was acknowledged with a $500 FAFSA Innovation Grant from myFutureNC. FAFSA helps students gain access to more than $150 billion in federal aid, which includes grants, scholarships, loans and work-study programs according to a news release from MyFutureNC.
“We applaud Statesville High School for recognizing the importance of FAFSA to creating a pathway to college,” Cecilia Holden, myFutureNC’s president and CEO, said. “As low-income and first-generation college applicants, many Iredell County students may not be aware of the federal and state aid available to them. The high school addressed this by reaching out directly to students and families with great success.”
To increase FAFSA completion, the high school collaborated with partners across the region. Together, they hosted eight in-person events, where student services team members and volunteers assisted families with completing the aid application. Other strategies included virtual appointments, social media outreach, a 24/7 message box for students to submit questions, and one-on-one outreach to families. The partners include Davidson’s College Advising Corps, Statesville’s National Guard unit, Boys & Girls Club of the Piedmont, and Statesville Recreation Center.
In simpler terms, the counselors, advisers, teachers and staffers at Statesville High made connections with students to guide them towards continuing their education.
“We had to be creative as far as doing Zoom meetings, telephone calls, catching them when they can,” Rucker said.
“A couple of home visits as well,” Tonisha White, a 10th- and 11th-grade guidance counselor at Statesville High, said.
“We had to collaborate and work together,” Rucker said. “We had to work together and be as creative as possible.”
Reaching out on Facebook or stopping students at the park were just two examples of how the work wasn’t as easy as bringing a student to the office as they might do in a normal school year.
The effects of the pandemic not only made it harder to connect with students in person, Rucker said, and many had been working more since they didn’t have to physically be at school as often. That had some students debating if they should join the workforce directly instead of college, but part of their work was to show them how pursuing education could help them increase the size of their paychecks in a few years. She said even students with higher GPAs were considering that, but she at least wanted to break down their options so they could make a more informed choice.
In some cases, it’s not just worrying about college, it’s making sure they finish high school, too.
“We’ve been having summer meetings to instill the importance of education back into the kids. A lot of them have been working and they’ve learned the value of making money, so they’re weighing their options,” Rucker said. “Just reminding them that it’s important to look ahead to the future, not just right now, as a survival tactic.”
For Statesville High, finding more money for college also is important, as 65% of students are from low-income families. For students who were unsure of college due to cost, being more aware of the help they could receive from FAFSA can make a big difference.
“Data has shown people who complete FAFSA are more likely to enroll at a college because they are more likely to be aware of the financial opportunities. A lot of students here will receive the Pell grant, which is $6,495 from the federal government, which they don’t have to pay back.” Rose Botaish, a college adviser at Statesville High from College Advising Corps, said. “It’s removing a barrier to them pursuing post-secondary education.”
Botaish said while they didn’t have all the data, Mitchell Community College said it had seen increased enrollment there as students dipped their toes into college waters.
“It was such a different year with what they wanted to do. A lot wanted to stay closer to home and take that first step at a two-year school and get back in the school mindset after the pandemic,” Botaish said.
While increasing the number of students applying for FAFSA last year was a success, it also is a new year and a new group of students to guide. This week is College Application Week, so the staff has been set up in the school’s media center to continue to make sure students are aware of their options and what they need to do to be prepared.
Somethings are easier this year with more students at the school physically, but the work of communicating with them and their families remains the same.
“Encouraging them, motivating them about college, or if you don’t want to go to college, you can go enlist, you can work, what’s your plan?” White said. “Just building that relationship with the students and the parents because a lot of parents don’t know the information. Not only do we feed that information to the students, but we also try to incorporate the parents and have them involved as well.”
Hopefully, Statesville High’s guidance counselors and college advisers won’t have to chase any students down in a park to do so this year.
Follow Ben Gibson on Facebook and Twitter at @BenGibsonSRL