Statesville High School adapts to challenges of pandemic to get more students to apply for FAFSA

To increase FAFSA completion, the high school collaborated with partners across the region. Together, they hosted eight in-person events, where student services team members and volunteers assisted families with completing the aid application. Other strategies included virtual appointments, social media outreach, a 24/7 message box for students to submit questions, and one-on-one outreach to families. The partners include Davidson’s College Advising Corps, Statesville’s National Guard unit, Boys & Girls Club of the Piedmont, and Statesville Recreation Center.

In simpler terms, the counselors, advisers, teachers and staffers at Statesville High made connections with students to guide them towards continuing their education.

“We had to be creative as far as doing Zoom meetings, telephone calls, catching them when they can,” Rucker said.

“A couple of home visits as well,” Tonisha White, a 10th- and 11th-grade guidance counselor at Statesville High, said.

“We had to collaborate and work together,” Rucker said. “We had to work together and be as creative as possible.”

Reaching out on Facebook or stopping students at the park were just two examples of how the work wasn’t as easy as bringing a student to the office as they might do in a normal school year.