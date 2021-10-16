Statesville High grad receives ECU Outstanding Alumni Award

Statesville High School graduate Jim Westmoreland was recently honored with the Outstanding Alumni Award at East Carolina University in Greenville.

Westmoreland was a member of the class of 1970 at SHS.

He was one of six ECU alumni honored at A Purple and Gold Evening at the Greenville Convention Center.

Westmoreland spent more than 40 years in the ECU community, first as a student and later as associate dean of external affairs for the College of Business.

He started his association with ECU working with residence and new student orientation programs. From 1981 to 2001, he worked in career services, where he served as both assistant director and director. From 2001 until his retirement in 2019, he was the associate dean of external affairs.

During his tenure he worked closely with the Business Advisory Network, a group for graduates to mentor students pursuing their careers. He also established the Westmoreland Leadership Followership Scholarship and supported numerous other funds at ECU.

He has offered a scholarship for students preferably attending either SHS or an Iredell County high school who wants to learn at ECU. Applications are available at https://admissions.ecu.edu/afford/scholarships/.

He is the author of “cAreer BasiCs—The ABC’s of Career Preparation.”