Statesville High Class of 1960 holds reunion

Statesville

Statesville High School Class of 1960 had its 62nd reunion on Oct. 15. Classmates on first row: Beverley Sherrill Aiken, Joan Elliott Wood, Mary Deaton, Brenda James Eades, Pat Philbeck Heath, Linda Franklin Smith and Chip Smith. Second row: Jimmy Kyles, Jim Ashburn, John Eisele, David Pope, Bill Mills, Walter Davidson and John Sloop. Not pictured are Sonny Rankin and Kaye Wagner Morgan.

