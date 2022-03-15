Statesville, Hiddenite churches to host fundraisers Friday, Saturday

Siloam AME Zion Church and Zion Chapel AME Zion Church are sponsoring fundraisers on Friday and Saturday.

The Friday event will be from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Siloam, 206 Magnolia St., Statesville, and Saturday’s will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Zion Chapel Church Fellowship Hall, 81 Zion Chapel Road, Hiddenite.

Croaker or flounder with baked beans, coleslaw, beverage and dessert; jerk chicken leg quarters with rice and peas, coleslaw, beverage and dessert; and two hot dogs with chips, baked beans, beverage and dessert are available.

Prices are $8 for the hot dog meal, $12 for the jerk chicken and flounder meals and $13 for the croaker.

Preorders are being accepted and payments can be made via the Cash App $DFANEITE.

For questions or to preorder, call 704-928-5403.