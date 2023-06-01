Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Matt Walsh says his 11th studio album, “Straight Outta Dunn” is a culmination of and a reflection on his two decades as a musician.

The music was released on Tuesday.

“Every song on there is about my experience as a professional musician, if it comes off that way, it might just be the struggle of a musician,” Walsh said. He references a line on “I Hit The Bank” where he sings “I hope I never go back to the good old days.” Walsh said musicians sometimes romanticize the early days of playing live music. He does not.

“It’s just that kind of sentiment of I don’t wanna go back to playing horrible places and getting stuff thrown at me or yelled at or what I did when I was in my early twenties or a young musician.”

He added, “Its more observations. Some of it is defiant like you’re saying: This is such a tough business and if you’re not already thick-skinned it’s gonna make you a little more thick-skinned. That’s where that comes from.”

The recently released video for “I Hit The Bank” is more up tempo. Guitar-playing Walsh is known as being is a little rock, a little blues, a little country, but undeniably his own.

Walsh said when he made the album, he was able to be more relaxed in the recording process which allowed others to influence the final product. Walsh took an open-minded approach to see how the ideas of other musicians would fit into his own music.

“Things like that I think added a lot more to the relaxed vibe of it and added a lot more creativity,” he said. “That happened with having more young people around with young ideas, their perspectives. It couldn’t hurt.”

While the official release date was May 30, Walsh said a few copies of the album had been distributed early, which created hype and provided him with feedback from his listeners.

“When people listen to it, especially if they followed my career for some time with all the changes that I’ve done, I think it came off exactly the way that I intended it to,” Walsh said. “Most people say it the best thing I’ve ever done.”

He added, “It’s not so much the best thing I’ve ever done but it’s the best of all those things.”

Red Buffalo Brewing Company in Statesville will host Walsh’s “Straight Outta Dunn” album release party at 9 p.m. on Friday.