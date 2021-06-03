Statesville graduate joins board for nonprofit

Cooperative Banking Executive and Statesville native and SHS graduate John Holdsclaw IV has joined Groundswell’s board of directors.

Holdsclaw serves as executive vice president of strategic Initiatives for the National Cooperative Bank and is the current board chair of the National Coalition of Community Development Financial Institutions. Additionally, he serves on the boards of Self Help Venture Fund, Charleston LDC, Global Communities-PCI, Partners for the Common Good, and the ABA Stonier Graduate School of Banking. For his commitment to cooperatives, especially those in underserved communities, Holdsclaw was awarded NCB’s Stanley Dreyer Spirit of Cooperation Award in 2019.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Through his experience with the National Cooperative Bank and National Coalition of Community Development Financial Institutions, Holdsclaw has worked to address banking disparities that disproportionately impact minority communities, and he said he looks forward to working with Groundswell’s board and staff to improve energy equity through solar projects, clean energy programs, and research initiatives.

“At its core, Groundswell is all about helping people, and I am honored to join the Board of Directors,” Holdsclaw said. “I look forward to working with the staff and senior leadership to provide equitable access to clean energy to marginalized communities.”