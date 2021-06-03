 Skip to main content
Statesville graduate joins board for nonprofit
Statesville graduate joins board for nonprofit

Cooperative Banking Executive and Statesville native and SHS graduate John Holdsclaw IV has joined Groundswell’s board of directors.

Holdsclaw serves as executive vice president of strategic Initiatives for the National Cooperative Bank and is the current board chair of the National Coalition of Community Development Financial Institutions. Additionally, he serves on the boards of Self Help Venture Fund, Charleston LDC, Global Communities-PCI, Partners for the Common Good, and the ABA Stonier Graduate School of Banking. For his commitment to cooperatives, especially those in underserved communities, Holdsclaw was awarded NCB’s Stanley Dreyer Spirit of Cooperation Award in 2019.

Through his experience with the National Cooperative Bank and National Coalition of Community Development Financial Institutions, Holdsclaw has worked to address banking disparities that disproportionately impact minority communities, and he said he looks forward to working with Groundswell’s board and staff to improve energy equity through solar projects, clean energy programs, and research initiatives.

“At its core, Groundswell is all about helping people, and I am honored to join the Board of Directors,” Holdsclaw said. “I look forward to working with the staff and senior leadership to provide equitable access to clean energy to marginalized communities.”

Holdsclaw shares Groundswell’s goal of serving local communities by developing solar projects and resilience hubs, helping neighbors share power, reducing energy burdens through efficiency, connecting clean energy supply chains to local economic development, and leading pioneering research to help light the way to affordable energy.

“Just about two years ago, Groundswell’s Board of Directors came together and defined the ’superhero’ team our organization needed to guide our mission of building community power. Equitable finance, sector transformation, upholding people’s rights, connecting and organizing, and an entrepreneur’s zeal for innovation are just a few of the superpowers they bring,” said Michelle Moore, CEO of Groundswell. “Groundswell is blessed that John and Charles’ vision will help lead us into equitable clean energy futures.”

John Holdsclaw Smile.jpg

Holdsclaw

About Groundswell

Groundswell is a 501c3 nonprofit that builds community power through equitable community solar projects and resilience centers, clean energy programs that reduce energy burdens, and pioneering research initiatives that help light the way to clean energy futures for all. Groundswell leads clean energy programs and projects in six states including the District of Columbia, including serving more than 3,700 income-qualified customers with more than $1.85 million per year in clean energy savings. Learn more at Groundswell.org or @grndswell.

