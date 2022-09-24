Statesville Girl Scout donates food to those in need, earns Bronze Award

When Madison Bucksbee is riding around Statesville with Karalee Bucksbee and sees those in need, the 11-year-old often asks her mother if they can do something to help.

And on Friday, with more than a “trunk full” of food collected and donated to Iredell COAST in Statesville, the member of Troop 13084 not only did that but earned her Bronze Award, which is one of the highest awards in Girl Scouting.

“Every time I see a homeless person on the street, I ask my mom if we can give them money to help them out,” Madison said. “I decided this would be a good thing to do for them.

“It feels good to help people out. I’ve always wanted to help people.”

Several of her troop leaders met with her at Iredell COAST on Friday to drop off the donation and help the organization’s food bank.

“We’re really proud of her,” Troop leader Nicole Schoening said. “So she’s got 20 plus hours of work into organizing this, making it happen, researching the best places to do it.”

Iredell COAST was selected as it had recently put out a video asking for donations as the organization’s supplies ran low. It, along with many other nonprofits that distribute food, has struggled to keep up with increasing demand and dwindling supplies.

“We were relieved, we were thankful because this is an ongoing issue as the amount of people needing food is not getting better,” Iredell COAST Executive Director Josh McCrary said. “But we’re doing what we can, and seeing a lot more clients, so this is a blessing for sure.”

The canned food drive Madison organized took place at the Iredell Charter School as she asked for donations to help her reach her goal. She said Sir Speedy in Statesville helped print off flyers once they were designed to help spread the word around her school.

“She’s been amazing and learned a ton through this process, she really has, she’s learned a lot about organizing and reaching out to people in the community asking for help, designing flyers, and she just has come a long way through this process,” troop leader Sarah Bowman said.