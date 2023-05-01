A local BSA Troop 1314 member is hosting a fundraiser Saturday to help support her Eagle Scout project.

Cherish Smith is building pet beds out of old tires and making gift baskets for Piedmont Animal Rescue.

The barbecue chicken fundraiser is Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Broad Street United Methodist Church, 315 W. Broad St., Statesville. The cost is $10 a plate, which includes a choice of pulled pork or pulled chicken, potato salad, coleslaw, dessert and drink.

Smith is also asking for donations of dog or cat food, collars, leashes and toys to give to PAR.

Anyone wanting to purchase tickets in advance can call or email Rachel Smith at 618-210-4304 or rcsmith52107@yahoo.com.