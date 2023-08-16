A car and garage were heavily damaged by fire after the building was struck by a Benfield Sanitation truck on Wednesday on Brookhollow Drive. No injuries were reported.
alert top story
Garage, car damaged by fire after building struck by sanitation truck
Related to this story
Most Popular
Jeffrey Turman Walker, 57, was pronounced dead at the scene, said Master Trooper Christopher Casey of the North Carolina Highway Patrol.
The Iredell County Tax Collector mailed tax bills to Iredell County property owners on Aug. 4. Most taxpayers should receive their bill(s) thi…
North Carolina’s newest historical highway marker will be unveiled at 1 p.m. on Oct. 15 beside the Statesville Civic Center, honoring the Wall…
Rides, games and racing, along with the main reason for the annual event, agriculture, will return to Troutman in three weeks.
The shy teenager that once worked at the restaurant now known as Rio 150 Mexican never would have expected herself to be a co-owner of it, muc…