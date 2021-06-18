 Skip to main content
Statesville Fourth Creek Rotary Club presents scholarships
Statesville Fourth Creek Rotary Club presents scholarships

The Rotary Club of Statesville Fourth Creek presented scholarships to local high school students. In total, Rotary Club of Statesville Fourth Creek gave $15,000 in scholarships to five students. These funds are provided through money raised in the annual Laura Laws Memorial Golf Tournament.

