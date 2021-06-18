Statesville Fourth Creek Rotary Club presents scholarships
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from June 3-9. Lis…
- Updated
For more than 146 years, the Statesville Record & Landmark and its related publications have been published in Iredell County. That is not…
There are more than 1,800 children taking part in Iredell-Statesville Schools’ summer school, and that number is growing, according to the sch…
Garner Bagnal Boulevard is one of the busier roads in Statesville, which also makes it dangerous for pedestrians to cross.
The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office is still looking for Tyrell Dantaye Daniels, and the U.S. Marshals Service is offering $3,000 for informat…
- Updated
Ana Gray, of Taylorsville, was awarded a full scholarship to attend a special program of Stanford University Law School for talented high scho…
When and how did you acquire the vehicle?
- Updated
At the regularly scheduled meeting Monday, the Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education approved a contract amendment for Superintendent…
- Updated
An Iredell County Sheriff’s Office deputy’s decision to check on a motorcycle on the side of a road led to the arrest of a Taylorsville man on…
- Updated
A 20-year-old Hickory man was identified as the victim of a homicide earlier this week.