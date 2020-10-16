Statesville firefighters donate 150 coats to Operation Warm's Coats for Kids

Winter is coming, but the Statesville Professional Fire Fighters Association stepped up to donate 150 coats to the Iredell-Statesville Schools system.

“As firefighters, we try to make a difference in our community not just by protecting and serving in emergency situations, but also by supporting various community needs, including efforts to keep our children warm each winter,” President Justin Elam said in the SPFFA's statement.

The donation is part of Operation Warm's Coats for Kids, a national organization that works to "provide warmth, confidence and hope to children in need through the gift of brand-new winter coats," according to their mission statement.

Like so many other things this year, it was a little harder to pull off for the SPFFA because of the coronavirus. The group said many of its fundraisers were canceled to do safety concerns, but that it raised money through raffles and other donations.

This is the sixth consecutive year that SPFFA has participated in Operation Warm's Coats for Kids. In total, SPFFA has donated more than 750 coats to Iredell County children.

Getting the coats to those in need