Statesville firefighters complete training on new SCBA equipment

Statesville firefighters recently completed the necessary training for their new self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA), purchased with the help of a FEMA Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG). Following the completion of the classroom training, the firefighters completed an air consumption course to determine their air consumption capacities while going through a series of strenuous exercises.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The training took place at the Fire Training Grounds where the firefighters climbed a series of stairs, hoisted a fire hose up three stories, climbed out of the tower using a ladder and then hustled to an area where they used a Kiser Sled to simulate additional work. Their air consumption and blood pressure numbers were monitored. “Each person has different capacities and it’s important to know their limitations before they enter a hazard area wearing their SCBA,” said Deputy Chief Glenn Kurfees.

The old SCBA equipment is 10 years old and no longer meets current standards. The new eqauipment will increase firefighter safety, effectiveness, and efficiency, allowing for improved community service.

The total cost for the new equipment is $413,410; the FEMA AFG grant provided $375,827 and City Council approved the 10 percent matching funds of $37,583.