The City of Statesville Fire Department would like to express its sincere appreciation to the Statesville Community for all the prayers, words of encouragement, and food during and after the Downtown fire this past Tuesday April 25, 2023. The response and assistance provided by residents, local businesses, and emergency services personnel were invaluable in helping us contain the blaze and ensure the safety of all involved. We are incredibly grateful for the outpouring of support and kindness we have received from the community during this difficult time.