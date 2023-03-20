The Statesville Fire Department promoted Daniel “Scott” Mitchell from master firefighter to captain. Mitchell has been with the department for eight years and has proven to be a skilled firefighter with a deep commitment to the community’s safety, the fire department said in a news release. Mitchell has distinguished himself as a leader among his peers through hard work, determination and a strong sense of duty, the department said.

“I am thrilled to have Captain Mitchell as a part of our officer team,” Deputy Fire Chief Glenn Kurfees said. “His dedication, experience and commitment to excellence make him an invaluable asset to our department and to the community we serve.”

In his role as master firefighter, Mitchell consistently demonstrated a thorough understanding of firefighting procedures, emergency response protocols and the importance of effective communication within the department.

As a captain, Mitchell will continue to utilize these skills to guide and mentor his fellow firefighters, ensuring that the department remains at the forefront of fire safety and response.