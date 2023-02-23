Statesville Deputy Fire Chief Glenn Kurfees announced Tuesday that Aaron Kennedy has been promoted to battalion chief.
Kennedy has been with the Statesville Fire Department for 12 years and rose through the ranks from firefighter to lieutenant to captain.
“Battalion Chief Kennedy has consistently demonstrated a commitment to excellence, leadership, and service,” Kurfees said. “He has an energetic leadership attitude and will continue to lead our department’s efforts to ensure the safety and well-being of our community as he takes on new responsibilities at Fire Station 1.”