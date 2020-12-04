Statesville Fire Department to conduct training exercise Monday

Statesville Fire Department personnel will hold a training exercise on Monday on Wall Street between Salisbury Road and Monroe Street. The exercise involves the controlled burning of a structure at 713 Wall St. and will begin at 8 a.m. and end by 4 p.m.

During this exercise, the public can expect heavy smoke in the area, as well as some traffic congestion. Streets may be partially blocked and alternate routes marked around the training site for most of the day. It is anticipated that the training will also result in elevated noise levels and bright lights from the fire equipment on the scene.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

According to Capt. Jason Myrick, the exercise is invaluable training for the department, especially new fire recruits enrolled in the Mitchell Community College’s firefighter training classes. The training also is a contributing factor in the SFD's national accreditation as a fire service and the ISO rating, which effects fire insurance rates.

The fire department will watch over the fire until it is completely out. The property owners — who requested that the structure be burned — are responsible for removing the debris and re-scaping the grounds.

Because of the amount of water that will be used from nearby hydrants, some residents in the area may experience discolored water. To clear the water, run cold water in the bathtub for no longer than five minutes. If the water doesn’t clear up, call 704-878-3417 Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. If after hours, call the non-emergency police number at 704-878-3406.