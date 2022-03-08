Statesville Fire Department honors retirees, new firefighters, promotions and certifications

The Statesville Fire Department honored more than 50 people at its recent awards banquet, making up for several years of postponed events where new firefighters, promotions, certifications and retirements would have been recognized.

The banquet, held at the Statesville Civic Center, allowed nearly 175 honorees and family members to celebrate the department’s accomplishments.

Fourteen new hires since 2020 were pinned: Jon Bajek, Ryan Hall, Bryan Morris, Cameron Witherspoon, Stephen Church, Darren Wagoner, Carson Snyder, William Akins, Ryn Franklin, Ryan Harrison, Cody Moore, Amanda Trotta, Benjamin Lagle and Jeffery Edwards.

Receiving recognition for earning their firefighter 1 designation were Isaac McCurdy, Steve Taylor, Adam Sparks, Scott Mitchell, Joe Taylor, Brandon McLain, Brett York, Hunter Baynes, Jacob Belk, Tanner Goodin, Richard Gregory, Garrett Meacham, S. Moore, Hunter Swicegood and Zach Hinson.

Firefighters receiving their master firefighter certificates were Brett Compton, Matt Harpe, Troy Josey, Shane Schantzenback, Cameron Witherspoon, Marshall Spillman, Justin Yox. Lt. Neil Stutts was recognized for earning the Master Lieutenant designation.