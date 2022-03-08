Statesville Fire Department honors retirees, new firefighters, promotions and certifications

The Statesville Fire Department honored more than 50 people at its recent awards banquet, making up for several years of postponed events where new firefighters, promotions, certifications and retirements would have been recognized.
The banquet, held at the Statesville Civic Center, allowed nearly 175 honorees and family members to celebrate the department’s accomplishments.
Fourteen new hires since 2020 were pinned: Jon Bajek, Ryan Hall, Bryan Morris, Cameron Witherspoon, Stephen Church, Darren Wagoner, Carson Snyder, William Akins, Ryn Franklin, Ryan Harrison, Cody Moore, Amanda Trotta, Benjamin Lagle and Jeffery Edwards.
Receiving recognition for earning their firefighter 1 designation were Isaac McCurdy, Steve Taylor, Adam Sparks, Scott Mitchell, Joe Taylor, Brandon McLain, Brett York, Hunter Baynes, Jacob Belk, Tanner Goodin, Richard Gregory, Garrett Meacham, S. Moore, Hunter Swicegood and Zach Hinson.
Firefighters receiving their master firefighter certificates were Brett Compton, Matt Harpe, Troy Josey, Shane Schantzenback, Cameron Witherspoon, Marshall Spillman, Justin Yox. Lt. Neil Stutts was recognized for earning the Master Lieutenant designation.
Since 2020, the following department members were recognized for their promotions and administered the oath of office by City Manager Ron Smith: Chief Andy Weatherman, Deputy Chief Glenn Kurfees, Assistant Chief Kyle Bell, Capt. Wayne Hill, Capt. Rawdy Cox, Capt. Walter Horne, Lt. Matt Thompson, Lt. Ben McLain, Lt. Brian Baity, Lt. Landon Russ, Lt. Colton Orrell and Lt. Josh Deal.
The most recent retirees honored were Fire Marshal Ed Hodges, Capt. Christopher Menster and Capt. Calvin Stovall. A special plaque, featuring a firefighter ax, was presented to each and to other retirees who had not received one.
Weatherman said he very pleased with the turn-out and “the whole atmosphere” of the evening. He praised the Awards Committee members for their work on the banquet and thanked the South Iredell High School Future Farmers of America members who assisted in serving the meal.