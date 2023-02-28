The Statesville Fire Department held its annual awards banquet on Feb. 24 at the Statesville Civic Center, honoring 22 individuals for their achievements over the last year.

Statesville Mayor Costi Kutteh administered the oath of office to those that were hired and promoted in 2022.

New hires: Trey Lagle, Robert Bryden, Chase Anderson and Jesse Church

Promotions: Fire Marshal Pete Morrison, Capt. Matt Thompson, Capt. Danny Fisher, Lt. Zachary Hinson, Lt. Justin Yox, Lt. Tanner Goodin and Battalion Chief Aaron Kennedy

“I was pleased to attend the annual awards banquet for the Statesville Fire Department,” said Kutteh. “As I swore in Robert and the promoted firefighters, I was proud of the commitment and service of these fine individuals. We are one of eight North Carolina cities that are accredited and have an ISO-1 rating. This is a result of the hard work of the Statesville Fire Department.”

Also honored were retirees and those that completed Firefighter 1 and Master Firefighter designation in 2022.

Retirees: Firefighter Marshall Spillman and Battalion Chief Joshua Smith

Firefighter 1 designation: Bryan Morris, Coty Brown, Noah Armstrong and Sam Speaks

Master firefighter designation: Brett York, Zachary Hinson, Adam Sparks, Joseph Taylor and Brandon McLain

Fire Chief Andy Weatherman thanked all personnel for their commitment to making the department what it is today and added that their hard work and dedication does not go unnoticed throughout the organization. He highlighted 2022, stating that the department answered more than 5,300 calls for service, trained over and beyond the number of hours required for fire service professionals, broke ground on a new station, and joined 21 other elite agencies to achieve an ISO Class 1 insurance rating in North Carolina.