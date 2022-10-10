Statesville Fire Department announces promotions

The Statesville Fire Department has announced the promotion of Capt. Pete Morrison to fire marshal, Lt. Danny Fisher to Captain, and Firefighter Tanner Goodin to lieutenant. The promotional process was conducted by the department and a group of accessors from surrounding agencies.

The goal of the process is to provide an equitable and competitive method for members of the department based on job qualifications, personal development, skills and demonstrated performance.

Morrison, a 17-year veteran with the department, rose through the ranks as a firefighter, lieutenant and most recently captain at Station 3.

“Morrison has been an outstanding member of this department throughout his ranks. He brings an energetic attitude that will help the fire marshal’s office embrace change and lead the department forward,” Deputy Fire Chief Glenn Kurfees said. The fire marshal’s office investigates fires, promotes fire prevention, and oversees the Fire & Life Safety Division for the city.

Fisher joined the department in March 2012 and was previously promoted to lieutenant in May of 2019.

“Capt. Fisher’s knowledge and skill set are a great asset to the city, especially with the investments he’s made into our hazmat program,” stated Kurfees. Fisher has been assigned to A shift at Station 2.

Lt. Goodin began with the department in January 2019 as a firefighter.

“Goodin has obtained many certifications since joining the department. His skill set will serve him well as lieutenant,” stated Kurfees. Goodin has been assigned to Station 1 on C shift.