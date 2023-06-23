Fire Chief Andy Weatherman will step down from his position as Statesville’s top firefighter later this summer, but that doesn’t mean he won’t miss the work or the people he works with.

For the first time in decades, he won’t be headed toward a fire when the alarm sounds.

“It’s gonna be different. I’m going to miss it. I’m going to miss the place, I’m going to miss the people,” Weatherman said on Thursday.

He said he would put them up against any other fire department.

“This is a great department with some of the best firefighters in the area. I am grateful for the dedication displayed by all the members and commend them for their outstanding daily contributions,” Weatherman said in a news release.

Weatherman said there were countless firefighters that imparted wisdom to him over the years and he gave that back throughout his many roles with the department.

The announcement came on Monday night at the Statesville City Council meeting one last time as City Manager Ron Smith announced the head firefighter’s retirement.

Weatherman was quiet as Smith praised him for his work throughout his 20 years in Statesville, but said his time as interim chief and then promotion to fire chief showed impressive leadership.

Weatherman had a three-year stint as fire chief, but he has had a long career with the Statesville Fire Department.

His career began in 1988 as a volunteer at Lake Norman Volunteer Fire Department, where he would also serve as a volunteer fire chief for a decade. His time in Statesville began in 1993 as he worked his way up the ranks from firefighter to lieutenant, captain, battalion chief and deputy chief before he reached the top of the department.

“Just set your career path and stay with it and you’ll have your ups and downs, but in the long run it’ll pay off,” Weatherman said when asked about his long career in Statesville. “Firefighting is a great career. It’s fun. It’s a fun career.”

According to the city’s news release, Weatherman prioritized areas of improvement within the department, including succession planning, equitable pay, apparatus replacement, specialty teams training, and station relocations. He successfully guided the department through the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, led them to achieve an ISO 1 class rating, and saw the groundbreaking of the new Fire Station 1.