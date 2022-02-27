Statesville Fire Chief Andy Weatherman gives insight into 2021

Many thanks to Statesville Fire Chief Andy Weatherman for penning this month’s column. The fire department is one of our most visible departments, so we often forget that there is a lot going on behind the scenes to make sure our community is protected. During 2021, the SFD responded to 4,846 calls for service, averaging 13 calls daily. I think you’ll find Chief Weatherman’s summary of some of those “behind the scenes” activities very interesting. Do not hesitate to contact me with any questions you have about city projects and matters at rsmith@statesvillenc.net.
To be clear, the 13 calls for service that the Statesville Fire Department averages daily are not all working fires. The SFD also serves as a “first responder” for most of the 911 calls inside the city limits. This includes traffic accidents, medical calls, and numerous “false” residential and commercial fire alarms. But regardless of the type of call, we respond to ever request for service with these priorities in mind: safety, incident stabilization and property conservation.
FIRE STATION LOCATION: As Statesville grows, so does our service area. We want to keep our response times as low as possible, so we continue to study where the best locations for our fire stations are. We are finalizing the design and pricing for the relocation/construction of Fire Station One at the corner of Wilson Lee Boulevard and Charlotte Avenue to better serve this section of the city. We don’t have a ground-breaking date yet, but we anticipate site work will begin in the spring. The city is also working with a consultant to analyze the best locations for future fire stations.
GROWTH IMPACT: More growth means more stations which requires more personnel and equipment. Earlier this month, city council approved our application for a SAFER (Staffing Adequate Fire and Emergency Response) Grant. If we are awarded the grant, it will provide funding for nine additional personnel to assist the department in meeting national standards regarding the number of personnel being placed on emergency scenes. Having more personnel provides a safer working environment for personnel and the public and more efficient and effective job tasking.
We have had the need for a backup ladder truck for many years. (Many thanks to Troutman Fire Department for assisting us in the past when our ladder truck was out of service.) The SFD Apparatus Committee located a used ladder truck that we purchased recently. That truck purchase allows us to have a reliable backup at a very reasonable cost, and will offset the need for another ladder truck for at least two more years.
TRAINING: By reclassifying and upgrading a firefighter position, the SFD was recently able to hire a much-needed assistant chief of training and safety officer. Kyle Bell, a 15-year veteran with the department, is dedicated to all our training needs, as well as handling the safety needs.
Last December, the fire department applied for an AFG (Assistance to Firefighters) Grant to assist the department in obtaining needed training equipment. It will allow for a safer working environment and improved efficiency of our firefighters; thus, increasing the services provided to the city. The application request will be for a mobile live fire training prop. This prop will allow the department to better train personnel, and not depend on outside resources (funding and availability) to accomplish annual training objectives.
PERSONNEL UPDATE: 2021 was another year of commendable promotions, new hires, and retirements (two fire captains, three fire lieutenants, and eight new firefighters. The captains are Walter Horne, Matthew Baity; fire lieutenants are Colton Orrell, Landon Russ and Josh Deal; new firefighters are Carson Snyder, William Akins, Ryan Harrison, Cody Moore, Ryan Franklin, Benjamin Lagle and Amanda Trotta. The department also had two retirements — Capt. Christopher Menster and Capt. Calvin Stovall.
These and other employees were recognized at our annual awards banquet. We have not been able to pin the new firefighters and recognize career development achievements, promotions and retirees for the past two years due to COVID. Be on the lookout for information and pictures on our Facebook page and local media @SVLFire.
HIRING INFORMATION: If you or someone you know is interested in a firefighting career, check out the information on our website at www.statesvillenc.net/fire. The Statesville Fire Department offers a competitive salary, top-notch training and professional development. If you don’t have any experience and aren’t sure this is the career path you want, I encourage you to join a volunteer fire department and see for yourself.