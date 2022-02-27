Statesville Fire Chief Andy Weatherman gives insight into 2021

Many thanks to Statesville Fire Chief Andy Weatherman for penning this month’s column. The fire department is one of our most visible departments, so we often forget that there is a lot going on behind the scenes to make sure our community is protected. During 2021, the SFD responded to 4,846 calls for service, averaging 13 calls daily. I think you’ll find Chief Weatherman’s summary of some of those “behind the scenes” activities very interesting. Do not hesitate to contact me with any questions you have about city projects and matters at rsmith@statesvillenc.net.

To be clear, the 13 calls for service that the Statesville Fire Department averages daily are not all working fires. The SFD also serves as a “first responder” for most of the 911 calls inside the city limits. This includes traffic accidents, medical calls, and numerous “false” residential and commercial fire alarms. But regardless of the type of call, we respond to ever request for service with these priorities in mind: safety, incident stabilization and property conservation.