Statesville farmer celebrates second HempStock Festival to benefit children

Greg Atkinson of Atkinson Acres Hemp Farm will be hosting HempStock, a fall festival, on Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Admission is free and open to the public.

The festival will be held at 399 Lookout Dam Road, Statesville. Proceeds from the event will benefit “The Magic of the Outdoors for Kids,” which introduces children to the joys of sustainable farming and being in nature.

Atkinson, a professional magician who is now a farmer in Iredell County, explains his vision: “We want to create a magical place where kids who have never been on a farm can experience the wonder of agriculture in our county. Since last year, we have added all kinds of farm animals, pigs, chickens, cattle, bunnies, mules, and it’s expanding all the time.”

There will be food, barbecue, activities such as crafts and gem mining for children, vendors for adults, refreshments and beer, and live music by The Cosmic Hillbilly Experience.

Atkinson has been farming in Statesville for five years and growing hemp in the city for the last four. As a hemp farmer, he must follow state regulations, which means his crop has a THC content of less than 0.3%, which is hemp-derived and independently tested. Hemp products are legal to sell in North Carolina.

Atkinson Acres is his passion. He tends to the hemp by planting, fertilizing and manicuring each by hand to assure the quality of the best hemp buds.

“Atkinson Acres Hemp Farm is on 15 acres of fertile N.C. soil,” Atkinson said. “We planted 2,000 plants on 2.07 acres, totally organic without any pesticides, in 2019. These were harvested in October 2019. The plants are dried and cured properly to achieve the maximum amount of CBD content with tightly controlled humidity and temperature values. In 2020, 2,400 plants were planted of Baox, Cherry Mom, and T1 (different hemp strains) harvested in late October 2020.”

This year’s festival sponsors include Lowe's Home Improvement, The Murray Maids, Pop’s Store & Tavern and New South Tractor.

For information about HempStock, Magic of the Outdoors for Kids and Atkinson Acres Hemp Farm, call Atkinson at 803-603-6500, email him at AtkinsonAcresNC@gmail.com or visit heavenlyhempnc.com or themagicoftheoutdoorsforkids.org.