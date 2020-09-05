Statesville Famly YMCA plans to reopen Tuesday

The Statesville Family YMCA will reopen Tuesday.
The YMCA of Northwest North Carolina has spent 24 weeks preparing to reopen facilities to ensure the safety of employees and participants. In an effort to keep indoor numbers small, the Y will be continuing virtual and outdoor fitness opportunities and keeping pools open for as long as possible.
The Statesville Family YMCA, 828 Wesley Drive, will be open Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 to 8 p.m. and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. The YMCA is closed on Sunday.
New guidelines have been put into place.
Face coverings
All YMCA staff and participants ages 11 and older are required to wear cloth face coverings that cover your nose and mouth within the facility, and when interacting with members and participants on YMCA grounds, unless they have an exemption. Members are not required to wear a face covering while actively engaging in a YMCA wellness activity, and abiding by proper social distancing guidelines.
Social distancing
The YMCA of Northwest North Carolina maintains a strict social distancing policy. Outdoor group exercise participants are required to maintain a distance of 6 feet apart from other participants, and wellness equipment has been set up to ensure that all members can have a safe, enjoyable experience.
Your visit
Please stay home if you have a fever or don’t feel well. Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. All YMCA staff and members will be asked to wash and/or sanitize hands upon entry and exit. Locker rooms and showers will be closed, however bathrooms will be available for use.
Scanning in and scanning out
There will be self-scan upon entry and exit. To help keep track of the number of members in the building you will now ask you to scan out upon exiting.
Temperature checks
The temperatures of each employee will be checked but there is not a requirement for a temperature check of members.
Cleaning equipment
Wipe down all equipment both before and after use. If you’re planning on using equipment, you will be given a spray bottle upon arrival that you will keep with you throughout your visit. (If you’re taking a group exercise class, you will not need a bottle.) Return the bottle to the designated location. Branch staff will deep clean all areas and equipment when the branch is closed.
What to bring
Bring your own reusable water bottle. Bottle filling stations will be available, however water fountains will not be
Wellness reservations
Any YMCA member wishing to attend any group exercise classes, take part in lap swimming activities, or reserve a racquetball court must reserve their spot online prior to arriving at the branch. Reserve your spot online via each branch’s schedule page.
