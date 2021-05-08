Statesville Family YMCA extending its operating hours

The Statesville Family YMCA will extend its hours, starting Monday. In addition, the Y is offering for a limited time a lower joining rates for new members, along with a referral program that rewards members for getting their friends and family to join the Y.

The Y will now be open 5 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4-8 p.m. Monday through Friday — extending its weekday operations by 15 hours.

“We’re thrilled for this opportunity to serve our community with more hours during the weekdays,” said Blake Blakley, executive director of the Statesville Family YMCA. “We know this is exciting news to many of our members who will now have access to the Y at more times throughout the day.”

This is the first extension of operation hours since the Statesville Family YMCA reopened its indoor wellness facilities in September 2020.

As COVID-19 trends continue to improve, more hours and services are expected to extend in the future, Blakley said.

Weekend hours will remain the same for the time being. The Statesville Family YMCA is open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays and closed on Sundays.