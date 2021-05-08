 Skip to main content
Statesville Family YMCA extending its operating hours
top story

Statesville Family YMCA extending its operating hours

YMCA generic Statesville

The Statesville Family YMCA is extending its hours.

 Record & Landmark file photo

The Statesville Family YMCA will extend its hours, starting Monday. In addition, the Y is offering for a limited time a lower joining rates for new members, along with a referral program that rewards members for getting their friends and family to join the Y.

The Y will now be open 5 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4-8 p.m. Monday through Friday — extending its weekday operations by 15 hours.

“We’re thrilled for this opportunity to serve our community with more hours during the weekdays,” said Blake Blakley, executive director of the Statesville Family YMCA. “We know this is exciting news to many of our members who will now have access to the Y at more times throughout the day.”

This is the first extension of operation hours since the Statesville Family YMCA reopened its indoor wellness facilities in September 2020.

As COVID-19 trends continue to improve, more hours and services are expected to extend in the future, Blakley said.

Weekend hours will remain the same for the time being. The Statesville Family YMCA is open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays and closed on Sundays.

The YMCA of Northwest North Carolina Association — which the Statesville Family YMCA is a part of — is currently offering new memberships at low monthly introductory rates and no activation fees. Individual memberships are $29 a month for the first three months, and household memberships are $49 a month.

And, current members who refer new members will receive $100 in Y Cash they can use toward personal training sessions, membership, youth programs, and more.

Offers for new and existing members is available for a limited time. To learn more, please visit ymcanwnc.org/join.

The YMCA of Northwest North Carolina is a nonprofit 501(c)(3). Our Mission: “Helping all people reach their God-given potential in spirit, mind and body.” While our Association office is based in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, we have 14 branches located in seven counties — Alexander, Davie, Iredell, Forsyth, Stokes, Wilkes and Yadkin. The YMCA is for youth development, healthy living and social responsibility.

