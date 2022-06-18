 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Statesville Elks Lodge makes donation to Purple Heart Homes

The Statesville Elks Lodge 1823 recently presented a $1,000 donation to Purple Heart Homes. From left are John Gallina, CEO of Purple Heart Homes, Debra Conley, Rick Kaffman and Randal Gardner from the Elks, and Tim Parker, executive vice president of national PPH chapters.

