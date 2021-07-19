Statesville Elks Lodge donates $2K to ICPYC

The Statesville Elks Lodge No. 1823 recently donated $2,000 to the Iredell County Partnership for Young Children (ICPYC) to support the agency’s car seat safety program, Iredell Safe Seats, and assist with the implementation of a diaper pantry which will be launched this fall.

The COVID-19 pandemic has upended the lives of families increasing toxic stress and heightening long-term risks to young children. As the global pandemic continues, more families are finding themselves vulnerable and needing basic supplies like diapers, wipes and car seats to keep their babies and young children clean, healthy and safe.

“Many of the families we serve struggle with basic needs during the best of times and are faced with desperate decisions during this crisis,” said Mallory Renegar, resource and referral specialist. “Thanks to local partners like Statesville Elks Lodge No. 1823, our agency is able to help families with young children in our community access basic needs, easing the burdens they are facing.”

The Iredell Safe Seats Program provides car seat safety checks by certified passenger safety technicians, parent/caregiver education on child passenger safety, hands-on assistance with the proper installation and use of child restraint systems and seat belts, and replacement seats for families in immediate need. The diaper pantry, coming this fall, will provide families in Iredell County with essential items like diapers, pull ups and wipes to ensure they have adequate diapering supplies for their young children.