 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Statesville electric crew headed to Louisiana to assist with Hurricane Delta
0 comments
top story

Statesville electric crew headed to Louisiana to assist with Hurricane Delta

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Hurricane Delta.jpg

Pictured from left are: Donnie Barron and Robert Lindmark with Lewis Tree Service; and Statesville Electric crew members Jamie Bishop, Joe Stroud, Matt Stinson, Ryan Chapman and Tim Gillespie.

 PHOTO USED WITH PERMISSION

A Statesville Electric crew is on the way to Lafayette, Louisiana, to assist with the anticipated power restoration efforts needed after Hurricane Delta comes ashore Friday afternoon. Lafayette Utilities System, one of 2,000 public power communities in the United States, requested the assistance through ElectriCities’ mutual aid arrangement. Several other N.C. public power utilities are also traveling to Louisiana.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

According to Statesville Electric Utilities Director John MacLaga, the city is sending five linemen and a two-person tree crew.  “Even though we only have three crews, we try to do our share of helping out when major events occur.  We didn’t have any hesitation sending our folks down.”

Ironically, this is Public Power Week.  “There’s no better way to celebrate Public Power Week than by helping out another public power community,” said MacLaga.  “This is what we do.”

It’s a 14-hour trip to Lafayette, where, upon arrival, the crew will pre-stage in the CAJUNDOME, a multi-purpose facility. 

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert