Statesville electric crew headed to Louisiana to assist with Hurricane Delta

A Statesville Electric crew is on the way to Lafayette, Louisiana, to assist with the anticipated power restoration efforts needed after Hurricane Delta comes ashore Friday afternoon. Lafayette Utilities System, one of 2,000 public power communities in the United States, requested the assistance through ElectriCities’ mutual aid arrangement. Several other N.C. public power utilities are also traveling to Louisiana.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

According to Statesville Electric Utilities Director John MacLaga, the city is sending five linemen and a two-person tree crew. “Even though we only have three crews, we try to do our share of helping out when major events occur. We didn’t have any hesitation sending our folks down.”

Ironically, this is Public Power Week. “There’s no better way to celebrate Public Power Week than by helping out another public power community,” said MacLaga. “This is what we do.”

It’s a 14-hour trip to Lafayette, where, upon arrival, the crew will pre-stage in the CAJUNDOME, a multi-purpose facility.