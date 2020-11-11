 Skip to main content
Statesville Duplicate Bridge Club makes donation to Council on Aging
image001.jpg
PHOTO USED WITH PERMISSION

The Statesville Duplicate Bridge Club is part of the American Contract Bridge League (ACBL) and played regularly at the Iredell Senior Center until the pandemic. Players are now playing online at Bridge Base Online/ACBL. Players have not forgotten the needs of the Senior Center and recently presented a donation to Anna Rice, executive director of the Iredell Council on Aging. Rice (left) receives the donation from Carolyn Sharp, of the Statesville Duplicate Bridge Club.

