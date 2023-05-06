The Harold Littlefield Chapter of the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Post 68 will host a community yard sale at the post on June 3 from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Those wishing to sell items should reserve a table inside the building or outside. Booths and tables are available for $25 each. DVDs, books, curios, furniture and who knows what else will be offered for sale. Hot dogs, hamburgers, and beverages will be available for purchase.
To reserve a space, call 828-514-8718 or send an email to davchapter068@gmail.com. Space is limited.
The yard sale is at the DAV property at 218 Bakery Lane, Statesville. Proceeds will go to DAV veteran’s charities.