The Harold Littlefield Chapter of the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Post 68 will host a community yard sale at the post on June 3 from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Those wishing to sell items should reserve a table inside the building or outside. Booths and tables are available for $25 each. DVDs, books, curios, furniture and who knows what else will be offered for sale. Hot dogs, hamburgers, and beverages will be available for purchase.