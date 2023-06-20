Sarah Beth Thompson of Statesville has been accepted, by audition, into the Carolina Ballet’s 2023 Summer Ballet Intensive, which is the training school of the professional Carolina Ballet Company.

Sarah Beth is looking forward to traveling to Raleigh to participate in this wonderful opportunity. She has been training at Statesville’s Centre Ballet Studio since the age of 6.

Sarah Beth has also been accepted to Summer Ballet Intensives at the Joffrey Ballet and the Charlotte Ballet Academy over the past few years as well.

She will also attend Ballet Intensives that will be offered at Centre Ballet of Statesville, which are offered every summer, and are taught by professionals in the ballet field from around the country.