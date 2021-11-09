Statesville Dance to host car/truck show Saturday

Statesville Dance, a performing arts studio, will host its inaugural car and truck show from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 531 N. Greenbriar Road, Statesville, behind the Greenbriar Grill.

Registration is $25 if paid by Wednesday and $30 on the day of the event.

The awards ceremony is at noon.

A 50/50 raffle will be held with proceeds benefiting Purple Heart Homes.

The show is for vehicles 1989 and older.

For information or to register, contact Tina Shew at 2shews@att.net or 704-903-8709.