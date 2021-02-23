Statesville Dance not missing a step through pandemic

For Hanson and fellow teacher Amanda Troutman, the most important thing Statesville Dance provides is an outlet in these trying times for those looking to express themselves and be around friends, if still socially distanced.

"For myself, it was seeing the kids, they had not had normalcy at all. But to see the kids' faces when they could come in here and move and dance and have some kind of freedom was the best thing," Hanson said. "We had the best time at summer camp because it hadn't been a normal year. These kids had an outlet and they loved it. We had so much fun with them."

While operating within the state's guidelines was tricky at times, Hanson said she understood the concern. From the hand sanitizer bought from the Southern Distilling Company to masks ready to give out to students who forget theirs, or marking the floor to remind students to space themselves, and temperature checks before students come in, it's been a matter of figuring out how to teach people to express themselves while minimizing risk.

Hanson is also quick to point out they aren't just a dance studio at Statesville Dance. Nor are the classes just for children.