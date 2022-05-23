 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Statesville Dance and Performing Arts holds second annual dance recital

More than 250 dancers took to the stage for two performances of “A Night at the Movies.” Dancers ages 2 to adult performed in a variety of styles, including ballet, tap, jazz, musical theater, hip pop, lyrical and acro. Dancing Dads was a highlight of the performances.

Statesville Dance was founded in 2020 and is quickly growing. Voted Favorite Dance Studio in Iredell County, the studio offers a variety of dance, piano, singing and drama classes.

An open house for new students will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 4 at 531 N. Greenbriar Road, Statesville.

Registration for summer dance camps and fall classes is open at statesvilledance.com.

For information call 704-380-3012 or email info@statesvilledance.com.

