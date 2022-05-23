Statesville Dance and Performing Arts holds second annual dance recital

More than 250 dancers took to the stage for two performances of “A Night at the Movies.” Dancers ages 2 to adult performed in a variety of styles, including ballet, tap, jazz, musical theater, hip pop, lyrical and acro. Dancing Dads was a highlight of the performances.
Statesville Dance was founded in 2020 and is quickly growing. Voted Favorite Dance Studio in Iredell County, the studio offers a variety of dance, piano, singing and drama classes.
An open house for new students will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 4 at 531 N. Greenbriar Road, Statesville.
Registration for summer dance camps and fall classes is open at statesvilledance.com.
For information call 704-380-3012 or email info@statesvilledance.com.