Statesville Dance and Performing Arts holds first recital
Statesville Dance and Performing Arts holds first recital

Statesville Dance and Performing Arts held its dance recital May 22 at Cornerstone Christian Academy. With more than 200 students, it held three performances of its “Dance Upon A Dream” recital.

Statesville Dance is celebrating its first anniversary. An open house will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Guests can meet the instructors, tour the studio and register for summer camps and fall classes. Classes for the 2021-22 season start Aug. 9.

The studio is at 531 N. Greenbriar Road, Statesville.

For information, call 704-380-3012 or email info@statesvilledance.com.

