The Statesville Convention & Visitors Bureau (SCVB) announced the return of its Tourism Summit. This second annual event is scheduled to take place July 26 at the Statesville Civic Center. This year’s event, which is themed ‘Celebrate Statesville,’ will include a Tourism Familiarization (FAM) Expo + Awards ceremony. It begins at 8:30 a.m.

The summit is open to tourism stakeholders, business owners, and members of the community who are interested in learning about the latest developments in the tourism industry.

Attendees will learn about the ongoing initiatives and upcoming programs of the SCVB, as well as the overall strategy for leveraging partnerships for success.

One of the highlights of the summit will be the keynote address by Christopher Chung, CEO of the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina (EDPNC). Chung will highlight the important contributions of the tourism industry to North Carolina's long-term prosperity, citing the record $33 billion in visitor spending in 2022.

"Tourism is a major economic development driver for communities around our state, and the record $33 billion in visitor spending across North Carolina in 2022 further underscores the important contributions that the tourism industry makes to the state’s long-term prosperity.” said Chung. “Through its Visit North Carolina team, the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina is proud to work alongside partners like the Statesville CVB in growing our tourism and visitation in every corner of our state.”

The summit will also feature an informative presentation by Marlise Moody Taylor, director tourism research from Visit NC. The strategic direction of Visit North Carolina is heavily influenced by research, as it provides critical information for various aspects of the organization such as marketing, communications, tourism advocacy and customer service. Ongoing strategic market research is conducted by the Visit North Carolina research team in collaboration with third-party research organizations and government agencies to keep track of North Carolina's domestic and international visitation, identify trends and deliver relevant data to decision and policy makers in a timely manner.

“The data obtained by the research team enables program areas and industry partners to plan, implement and evaluate processes and programs in a tactical manner,” said Taylor. “Additionally, the research assists policy makers in making strategic decisions concerning the long-term health of tourism, assessing capital investment, and determining the level of government support required.”

The opening address by Cindy Charlton Sutton, executive director of SCVB, will focus on the outlook for tourism in 2024 and the importance of partnerships in growing tourism and visitation in Statesville.

The second annual Celebrate Statesville — Tourism Summit, Expo + Awards is a must-attend event for anyone interested in the tourism industry. The summit provides an excellent opportunity to learn from industry experts, connect with other professionals, and celebrate the achievements of the tourism community. RSVP to secure your spot and take your first step towards being a part of success in the tourism industry.

The summit is open to all. The $35 registration fee includes access to the full day's agenda to include the Expo, Tourism Summit with Keynote and Awards Luncheon.

The registration deadline is July 14 at 5 p.m. Visit https://scvb.statesvillenc.com/tourism-summit/ to register.