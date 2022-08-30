Statesville Cub Scouts wrap up busy summer

Cub Scouts from Pack 607 in Statesville had a busy summer. They met every other week while school was out and had monthly outings on weekends.

Some of their summer Scouting adventures were building and racing boats for a Rain Gutter Regatta, visiting the Iredell County Rescue Squad, hiking the trails at Riverbend and Rocky Face Mountain, celebrating going back to school with outdoor games and panning for gold at Reed Gold Mine in Midland.

After their busy summer, Scouts and leaders are planning to start a year in Scouting starting Sept. 12 at 7 p.m. at their chartered church, Concord Presbyterian on Taylorsville Highway. If you have boys and girls kindergarten through 12th grade interested in Scouting join us for a meeting.