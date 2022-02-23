Statesville Cub Scouts take next step in scouting journey, join Troop 363
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A man with previous convictions for possession of marijuana again faces drug charges, Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell said.
When clients walk into local attorney Dustin McCrary’s office, they are usually under stress.
- Updated
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Feb. 10-16. L…
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Feb. 5-12. For more information regarding specific plots of…
Big plans and tight budgets came into conflict as the Iredell County Board of Commissioners met last week for its fall and winter planning retreat.
- Updated
A Statesville man is accused of selling drugs that led to another person’s death. He was arrested by Iredell County Sheriff’s Office on Friday.
- Updated
When Christopher “Skip” McCall was growing up in Statesville in the days of segregation, he had to learn from his grandmother how to avoid tro…
The whims of the employment market have been felt in the Iredell County government as the county’s turnover rate jumped to 18.89% in 2021. The…
- Updated
A Statesville native has been named president and CEO of newly-founded community development loan fund.
- Updated
The show must go on, even it is delayed a few months.