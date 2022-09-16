Statesville Cub Scout Pack 607 kicks off new year

Cub Scout Pack 607 in Statesville started its new Scouting year on Monday. All Scouts met with their dens and leaders on their first night back. They enjoyed seeing their pack friends again after the summer and making new friendships with new Scouts that joined. They have a busy year coming up.
If you have a boy or girl in kindergarten through 12th grade who is interested in Scouting, attend a meeting on Monday at 7 p.m. at the chartered church, Concord Presbyterian Church, on Taylorsville Highway in Statesville.