Statesville couple arrested in investigation into child sexual abuse report

A Statesville man and woman are facing charges after a girl reported that she had been sexually assaulted over the past eight years.
Aaron Daniel Salyer, 38, was charged with six counts of indecent liberties with children, five counts each of statutory rape of a child, statutory sex offense with a child, sex act by a substitute parent/custodian and child abuse-prostitution. The charges are felonies. A magistrate set bond at $1.6 million.
Salyer also was charged with driving while license is revoked.
Tabitha Vain, 38, was charged with five counts of felony child abuse-sexual act. Her bond was set at $500,000.
The two were arrested Wednesday by the Statesville Police Department.
On Thursday, the Troutman Police Department charged Salyer with three counts of statutory rape of a child, 10 counts of indecent liberties with children, six counts of statutory sex offense and two counts of sex act by a parent. Vain was charged with three counts of felony child abuse involving a sex act. Salyer’s bond was set at $300,000 and Vain’s at $100,000.
The investigation started Wednesday, when a juvenile reported she had been sexually assaulted for the past eight years, the Statesville Police Department said in a news release. She told police that her cellphone had been hidden to prevent her from calling the police, but that she was able to find it and called police.
The Statesville Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division, with the assistance of the Iredell County Department of Social Services, began an investigation and contacted Vain. When she and Salyer arrived, she was detained on an outstanding warrant and Salyer arrested on the driving charge, police said.
The Department of Social Services took custody of two girls, ages 14 and 16.
Both teens fully disclosed what had been happening to them over the past eight years, Statesville police said in the news release.
For the first four years, the sexual assaults took place at a residence in Troutman, Statesville police said. For the last four years, the assaults occurred at a residence in Statesville.
Statesville police Investigator Eliot Lane obtained a search warrant for the residence, and evidence were seized, police said.
The investigation is ongoing.
Troutman Police Chief Josh Watson said in a news release that Detective Cameron Jones obtained additional warrants concerning the cases that occurred in Troutman. Watson said that Statesville police informed his department of the allegations concerning sexual assaults that occurred between 2013 and 2018.
The police departments thanked each other for cooperation in the investigation, and the Statesville police also thanked the Department of Social Services.