Statesville couple arrested in investigation into child sexual abuse report

A Statesville man and woman are facing charges after a girl reported that she had been sexually assaulted over the past eight years.

Aaron Daniel Salyer, 38, was charged with six counts of indecent liberties with children, five counts each of statutory rape of a child, statutory sex offense with a child, sex act by a substitute parent/custodian and child abuse-prostitution. The charges are felonies. A magistrate set bond at $1.6 million.

Salyer also was charged with driving while license is revoked.

Tabitha Vain, 38, was charged with five counts of felony child abuse-sexual act. Her bond was set at $500,000.

The two were arrested Wednesday by the Statesville Police Department.

On Thursday, the Troutman Police Department charged Salyer with three counts of statutory rape of a child, 10 counts of indecent liberties with children, six counts of statutory sex offense and two counts of sex act by a parent. Vain was charged with three counts of felony child abuse involving a sex act. Salyer’s bond was set at $300,000 and Vain’s at $100,000.