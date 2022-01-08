Statesville, county leaders get McHenry's ear during visit

The squeaky wheel gets the grease as the proverb goes. In the case of Statesville, it hopes to be the wheel greased by federal dollars.
That was the understandable aim for the city as William Morgan, the city’s mayor pro tem, and City Manager Ron Smith as they met with Congressman Patrick McHenry on Tuesday.
“We wanted to let him know the growth that’s going on in Statesville with residential, commercial and industrial development,” Morgan said.
Morgan said with the Larkin development alone there is 14 million square feet of industrial space being inquired about and built within Statesville in the city limits.
“That’s huge. So that’s going to take some infrastructure. That’s going to take everything from water and sewer, wastewater, etc. We wanted to let him know what’s on our radar,” Morgan said.
Morgan said the visit was a chance to keep McHenry up to date with what’s going on in Statesville as $715 billion from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act are distributed throughout the country.
“He’s been a pretty big cheerleader for Statesville and I think he will continue to be,” Morgan said.
For McHenry, he said he appreciated connecting with constituents, as well as the county’s public officials.
“I always appreciate meeting with folks here in the 10th District and my visit with the City of Statesville officials was no exception. It was great to hear about their current and future projects for the city. I look forward to seeing how they continue to bring growth and opportunity to Statesville,” McHenry said.
McHenry’s visit
Of course, the congressman wasn’t just in Statesville only to talk to city leaders. The representative of North Carolina’s 10th District also checked in with some local businesses and other government organizations.
That included the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office to congratulate them on receiving the Edward R. Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant award.
“Another wonderful part of my job is recognizing those who play such an important role in our communities like our local law enforcement. It was my pleasure to congratulate Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell and his office on their Edward R. Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant award,” McHenry said. “This grant totals $15,261 and will be used for a community safety enhancement program. I am grateful to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office and all of our brave men and women in blue for keeping us safe.”
Sheriff Darren Campbell was appreciative of the grant and looks forward to working with McHenry’s office in the future.