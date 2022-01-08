Statesville, county leaders get McHenry's ear during visit

The squeaky wheel gets the grease as the proverb goes. In the case of Statesville, it hopes to be the wheel greased by federal dollars.

That was the understandable aim for the city as William Morgan, the city’s mayor pro tem, and City Manager Ron Smith as they met with Congressman Patrick McHenry on Tuesday.

“We wanted to let him know the growth that’s going on in Statesville with residential, commercial and industrial development,” Morgan said.

Morgan said with the Larkin development alone there is 14 million square feet of industrial space being inquired about and built within Statesville in the city limits.

“That’s huge. So that’s going to take some infrastructure. That’s going to take everything from water and sewer, wastewater, etc. We wanted to let him know what’s on our radar,” Morgan said.

Morgan said the visit was a chance to keep McHenry up to date with what’s going on in Statesville as $715 billion from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act are distributed throughout the country.

“He’s been a pretty big cheerleader for Statesville and I think he will continue to be,” Morgan said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}