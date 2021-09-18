Statesville councilman presents key to city to association

Staff reports
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
Statesville City Councilman William Morgan presented the key to the city to Richard Rogers, executive director of the North Carolina Retired Government Employees Association, and vice president Martha Sue Hall. Hall is also mayor pro tem for Albemarle. Morgan is the mayor pro tem for Statesville.
There were about 75 to 80 members of the association in Statesville for a meeting.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.