Statesville councilman presents key to city to association
alert top story

Statesville councilman presents key to city to association

20210915_124345.jpg

Statesville City Councilman William Morgan, center, is shown with Richard Rogers, executive director of the North Carolina Retired Government Employees Association, and Martha Sue Hall, vice president.

 Photo used with permission

Statesville City Councilman William Morgan presented the key to the city to Richard Rogers, executive director of the North Carolina Retired Government Employees Association, and vice president Martha Sue Hall. Hall is also mayor pro tem for Albemarle. Morgan is the mayor pro tem for Statesville.

There were about 75 to 80 members of the association in Statesville for a meeting.

