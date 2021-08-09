Statesville Corvette Club's cruise-in raises money for Matthew 25

The rumble of more than 200 vehicles has faded by now, but the Statesville Corvette Club’s cruise-in at Signal Hill Mall raised $7,000 for Matthew 25 in the process.

“It was out of world. It was the best it’s ever been, by far,” Bucky Edmonds of the Corvette Club said. “This is the eighth year, and this was the most cars and most money we’ve raised for Matthew 25 so far.”

Dozens and dozens of Chevrolets, as well as other brands of vehicles, gathered at the mall as their owners and spectators bonded over their shared interest in fast cars. Edmonds said there were more than 200 cars throughout the day, and peaked around 175 in the middle of the afternoon.

Matthew 25, a Harmony-based ministry, said the money will be used to continue providing fresh meats, milk and food for clients as well as helping pay people’s electric bills in Iredell County, Mandi Howell said.

“We want to thank everyone who came, who had anything to do with the Corvette Club or Matthew 25,” Edmonds said. “It it wasn’t for the people coming to look at the cars and the people bringing their cars, it wouldn’t be much at all.”

The cruise-in raised the money with entry fees and donations, as well as a silent auction, 50/50 raffle and bake sale.