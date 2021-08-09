Statesville Corvette Club's cruise-in raises money for Matthew 25

The rumble of more than 200 vehicles has faded by now, but the Statesville Corvette Club’s cruise-in at Signal Hill Mall raised $7,000 for Matthew 25 in the process.
“It was out of world. It was the best it’s ever been, by far,” Bucky Edmonds of the Corvette Club said. “This is the eighth year, and this was the most cars and most money we’ve raised for Matthew 25 so far.”
Dozens and dozens of Chevrolets, as well as other brands of vehicles, gathered at the mall as their owners and spectators bonded over their shared interest in fast cars. Edmonds said there were more than 200 cars throughout the day, and peaked around 175 in the middle of the afternoon.
Matthew 25, a Harmony-based ministry, said the money will be used to continue providing fresh meats, milk and food for clients as well as helping pay people’s electric bills in Iredell County, Mandi Howell said.
“We want to thank everyone who came, who had anything to do with the Corvette Club or Matthew 25,” Edmonds said. “It it wasn’t for the people coming to look at the cars and the people bringing their cars, it wouldn’t be much at all.”
The cruise-in raised the money with entry fees and donations, as well as a silent auction, 50/50 raffle and bake sale.
Edmonds said the Corvette Club had done several things to reduce costs on its side of things — dash plaques to the first 150 cars instead of trophies, for example — and kept the focus on raising money for Matthew 25. He said most of their costs now are for advertising the event.
“A lot of people do it because they know what Matthew 25 is,” Edmonds said. “They’re a great ministry.”
The cruise-in began in 2014, Edmonds said, and the Corvette Club raised $5,000 for Matthew 25 with the event last year.
The club is already looking forward to its next charity event, as Edmonds said more details about this year’s Christmas toy drive will be available sometime in early December.
Follow Ben Gibson on Facebook and Twitter at @BenGibsonSRL