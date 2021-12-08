Statesville Corvette Club to host toy drive for Matthew 25 Ministries

It’s much more than a love for the iconic Chevrolet sports car that binds the members of the Statesville Corvette Club.

Sure, they’re proud of their cars and like to show them off to fellow fans and anyone who wants to take a look. But they also love to showcase their spirit of giving back to the community, and this weekend will be no different.

The Corvette Club will be hosting its annual toy drive Sunday from 1-4 p.m. at Signal Hill Mall, and the toys and donations they collect will mean a brighter Christmas for families across northern Iredell County. That’s because all of the donations collected Sunday will be given to Matthew 25 Ministries, which serves families in northern Iredell County.

The fact that Matthew 25’s clientele is local is one of the biggest drawing cards for the Corvette Club, said President Jerry Lyndon. “Everything we collect goes to help needy families right here in Iredell County,” he said.

And the need is great, said Mandy Howell, director of operations for Matthew 25 Ministries in Harmony.