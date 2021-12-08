Statesville Corvette Club to host toy drive for Matthew 25 Ministries

It’s much more than a love for the iconic Chevrolet sports car that binds the members of the Statesville Corvette Club.
Sure, they’re proud of their cars and like to show them off to fellow fans and anyone who wants to take a look. But they also love to showcase their spirit of giving back to the community, and this weekend will be no different.
The Corvette Club will be hosting its annual toy drive Sunday from 1-4 p.m. at Signal Hill Mall, and the toys and donations they collect will mean a brighter Christmas for families across northern Iredell County. That’s because all of the donations collected Sunday will be given to Matthew 25 Ministries, which serves families in northern Iredell County.
The fact that Matthew 25’s clientele is local is one of the biggest drawing cards for the Corvette Club, said President Jerry Lyndon. “Everything we collect goes to help needy families right here in Iredell County,” he said.
And the need is great, said Mandy Howell, director of operations for Matthew 25 Ministries in Harmony.
She said toys of all types, from bicycles to dolls to games, are needed. But, she said, she hopes donations will include items for older children. “We serve teenagers up to 17,” she said, and often the donations for teens lag behind those for younger children.
The relationship between the Corvette Club and Matthew 25 stretches back about a decade, Lyndon said. They were introduced to Matthew 25 thanks to a club member who talked about the ministry at a meeting.
Since that time, the club has donated proceeds from a cruise-in and held an annual toy drive to give Matthew 25, and as a result, families a boost.
Lyndon said the toy drive went on as scheduled in 2020, with allowances for COVID-19, and despite the adjustments, they were able to collect a large amount of cash donations as well as toys to distribute to Matthew 25.
“Last year we were extremely successful,” he said. “We had some really, really generous donations.”
Howell said the donation from the Corvette Club was $10,000, which enable the ministry to buy food to distribute to its clients. “These guys are amazing,” she said.
Lyndon said the club is hoping that goodwill from 2020 carries over into the event Sunday.
While put on by the Corvette Club, Lyndon said, anyone is welcome to take part in the event, and the public is definitely welcome to attend. The plan, he said, is for a drive-thru type donation process but the cars will be parked and spectators are welcome to get out and take a look and talk with the club members.
Folks can bring a new, unwrapped toy or make a donation, he said.
Lyndon said there will be a red Corvette there serving as “Santa’s” Corvette.
After a decade of lending support to Matthew 25, Lyndon said, he is just as enthused about helping the ministry as he was when their partnership began. “We feel good about it,” he said.
The ongoing efforts by the club to make a difference in the lives of local families, he said, and speaks to the generosity of the members. “We have a lot of really good people in the club. We are able to have these nice cars. We are all very blessed,” he said. “I am proud of the Corvette Club. We help a lot of people.”
Howell said there is no doubt that the Corvette Club and its members do have an impact on the families served by Matthew 25. And the faces of those families, she said, reflect their joy at the generosity of the club and the community as a whole. “Seeing the faces of our kids’ parents, knowing they can give their kids Christmas, is priceless,” she said.