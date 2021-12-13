Statesville Corvette Club makes Christmas merrier for more than 100 kids

Matthew 25’s Mandy Howell read a letter from a mom whose son wanted an unusual Christmas present.
“He wanted a croquet set,” Howell said Sunday.
And to her delight, among the pile of donated toys in the parking lot at Signal Hall mall on Sunday was a croquet set.
But that was just one of many toys, bicycles and cash donations that came in Sunday as the Statesville Corvette Club hosted its annual toy drive for the Harmony-based ministry. Matthew 25 provides food and necessities to families in northern Iredell County.
The club’s relationship with Matthew 25 dates back about a decade. The club’s annual summer cruise-in and fall toy drive provide much-needed donations that will mean 120 kids will have Christmas gifts this year.
Howell said the club collected $3,100 in cash that will be used to buy gifts not received through donations.
The toy drive began around 1 p.m. Sunday, and a drive-thru line was set up for those wishing to drop off toys or donations.
Al Banner was one of the people who made the trip to donate toys.
“I know these guys, and they are always trying to help,” he said as he handed two dolls to Amanda Key.
While many did take advantage of the drive-thru opportunity, others got out and walked around, looking at many of the cars and trucks that lined the parking lot. One that garnered a lot of attention was club President Jerry Lyndon’s bright red 1959 Corvette that he rebuilt from little more than a hull.
Lyndon referred to the car as “Santa’s Corvette.”
Also making an appearance, and getting about as much attention as the cars, was the Grinch. The Grinch posed for pictures with spectators and members of the club.
But, ultimately, the main attraction was the pile of toys and rows of bicycles that were donated to make Christmas brighter for more than 100 children, a goal the drive accomplished, Lyndon said.
“It was excellent. We had a car hauler full of bicycles and toys. It was definitely better than last year,” he said. “We were real pleased.”
Lyndon and other club members delivered the toys to Matthew 25 on Monday morning.
Howell said Matthew 25’s relationship with the club means that kids, including the one who wanted a croquet set, will have gifts this year.
“These guys are awesome,” she said.
Howell said volunteers will be coming in to Matthew 25 later this week to prepare the gifts, which will be out into bags and distributed to the families this weekend.