Statesville Corvette Club makes Christmas merrier for more than 100 kids

While many did take advantage of the drive-thru opportunity, others got out and walked around, looking at many of the cars and trucks that lined the parking lot. One that garnered a lot of attention was club President Jerry Lyndon’s bright red 1959 Corvette that he rebuilt from little more than a hull.

Lyndon referred to the car as “Santa’s Corvette.”

Also making an appearance, and getting about as much attention as the cars, was the Grinch. The Grinch posed for pictures with spectators and members of the club.

But, ultimately, the main attraction was the pile of toys and rows of bicycles that were donated to make Christmas brighter for more than 100 children, a goal the drive accomplished, Lyndon said.

“It was excellent. We had a car hauler full of bicycles and toys. It was definitely better than last year,” he said. “We were real pleased.”

Lyndon and other club members delivered the toys to Matthew 25 on Monday morning.

Howell said Matthew 25’s relationship with the club means that kids, including the one who wanted a croquet set, will have gifts this year.

“These guys are awesome,” she said.