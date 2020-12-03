Statesville Corvette Club hosting cruise-in to fill toy shelves at Matthew 25 Ministries

“We’ve had an increase of 200 clients in a 30-day period,” she said.

And with Christmas just around the corner, those clients are not able to provide toys for their children and are looking for ways to make that happen. “They’re trying to make sure their children get presents,” she said. “They genuinely can’t do it this year.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

She said toys or gifts are needed for all age groups, but like many other organizations that provide presents, those for teens are usually in short supply. Howell suggested model cars, makeup kits or lotion products.

Matthew 25 provides gifts for children up to age 17.

“If we get enough donations we’re hoping to provide up to three gifts per child,” she said.

Toys are not the only products in short supply at Matthew 25, Howell said. “We’re trying to collect diapers size four and up or Pull-Ups,” she said. “We are out.”

Edmonds said the Corvette Club’s relationship with Matthew 25 began when one of the club members talked about the ministry at a meeting. “We talked with Alice Waugh (then director of Matthew 25),” he said. They liked what they heard, that the organization helped people in the northern part of Iredell County.