Statesville Corvette Club hosting cruise-in to fill toy shelves at Matthew 25 Ministries

The Statesville Corvette Club won’t be able to get together at its annual Christmas party this year but COVID-19 is not stopping the group from helping a cause near and dear to their hearts.
For approximately 10 years, the Corvette Club, made up of between 75 to 100 owners of the iconic Chevrolet sports car, have donated proceeds from its annual car show and donations contributed at the Christmas party to Harmony-based Matthew 25 Ministries.
They were forced to tweak the car show concept due to COVID-19 and instead held a cruise-in last summer asking for donations to Matthew 25, and that turned out to be a success, said the Corvette Club’s Bucky Edmonds.
“The cruise-in brought in about $5,000,” he said.
So they’re adopting the same concept for helping Matthew 25 be able to provide Christmas to children in need in the northern part of Iredell County.
On Dec. 13, from 1-4 p.m., the club will hold another cruise-in at Signal Hill Mall and this time, they are asking for folks to bring new toys to be donated to Matthew 25.
Mandy Howell, manager of Matthew 25, said the toys and other items are desperately needed. With the increased demand due to the pandemic, she said, many people who haven’t sought help before are doing so now.
“We’ve had an increase of 200 clients in a 30-day period,” she said.
And with Christmas just around the corner, those clients are not able to provide toys for their children and are looking for ways to make that happen. “They’re trying to make sure their children get presents,” she said. “They genuinely can’t do it this year.”
She said toys or gifts are needed for all age groups, but like many other organizations that provide presents, those for teens are usually in short supply. Howell suggested model cars, makeup kits or lotion products.
Matthew 25 provides gifts for children up to age 17.
“If we get enough donations we’re hoping to provide up to three gifts per child,” she said.
Toys are not the only products in short supply at Matthew 25, Howell said. “We’re trying to collect diapers size four and up or Pull-Ups,” she said. “We are out.”
Edmonds said the Corvette Club’s relationship with Matthew 25 began when one of the club members talked about the ministry at a meeting. “We talked with Alice Waugh (then director of Matthew 25),” he said. They liked what they heard, that the organization helped people in the northern part of Iredell County.
“We knew what we raised stayed here in the community,” Edmonds said. “We know where it goes.”
Since that conversation, Edmonds said, the Corvette Club has brought in in excess of $50,000 for Matthew 25.
So when they learned the organization is in desperate need of toys, they knew they needed to help.
“Matthew 25 needs it and we know it’s going for a good cause,” he said.
Anyone wishing to make a monetary donation to Matthew 25 can send it to P.O. Box 206, Harmony, NC 28634. In the memo line on the check, write Christmas gifts.
