Statesville Corvette Club donations put smiles on children's faces at Matthew 25

A total of 87 children that came through Matthew 25 will enjoy their Christmas with presents under the tree. For first-year director Chantale Parks, it was a gift to see the happiness it brought to the children and their families.

“It’s breathtaking. It’s refreshing. That’s honestly the only way I can explain it to see those that bought their kids to see the smiles on their kids’ faces,” Parks said.

Families were registered were given gifts they requested, and even some families that hadn’t been registered were able to select gifts as well, Parks said. Santa was there for photos with families as well.

The distribution came a weekend after the Statesville Corvette Club helped collect toys and raise money to support Matthew 25’s mission in the northern parts of Iredell County. The locally based and serving organization appealed to the club’s leadership and members, and they’ve supported Matthew 25 for more than a decade with a pair of car shows each year.

The cruise-in was held at Signal Hill Mall, and for three hours that Sunday, car enthusiasts and the community came through, dropping off cash donations or toys for Matthew 25.

That support helps as Parks said Matthew 25 will continue to give out clothes and food as they do year-round.